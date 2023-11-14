‘This Isn’t Real’: Britney Spears’ Manager Debunks Viral Comment On SNL’s Woman In Me Skit

The Britney Spears fanbase has become the victim of a hoax after a faux Instagram comment of her manager slamming Saturday Night Live (SNL) for their ultra-dry sketch went viral.

In our current day and age, the internet plays a huge part in the way we communicate. This includes how celebrities interact with their fanbases, and unfortunately, it could lead to dangerous behaviours like catfishing and hoaxes.

The most recent person to be involved in some form of internet fake-tivity is Britney Spears’ manager, Cade Hudson, who was praised for calling out SNL for its The Woman In Me sketch. Unfortunately, the rightfully scathing comment was debunked by Hudson himself via an IG Story on his private account.

Here’s everything that went down.

The SNL skit that pissed the Britney Stans off

In the skit, comedian Chloe Fineman — impersonating Britney — gave viewers an insight into audiobook auditions for The Woman In Me, which included a plethora of celebrities who were played by SNL comedians and guests.

The list of celebs who auditioned included Martin Scorsese (who was played by Timothée Chalamet), Kevin James (played by Molly Kearney), Steve-O (played by Mikey Day) and more.

Personally, the skit was very, very, very dry. But then again, maybe I’m not the target demographic. Love me some Bowen Yang, though.

Soon after the SNL aired the skit, a screenshot of what seemed to be Hudson’s Instagram account completely obliterating the sketch show went viral.

“Wow. The writers of @SNL are getting worse and worse,” the comment read.

“SNL is on life support. You all are pathetic and this Chloe isn’t funny.

“Did you find her on Craigslist or something?”

Hudson also revealed that SNL reached out to the pop star in hopes of getting her on the show.

As the screenshot circulated on X (formerly known as Twitter), Britney fans supported Hudson and his brutal drag on SNL. The comment was also picked up by multiple news outlets.

In an Instagram story posted by @cadehudsonfans, the manager of the Circus singer said that the statement was fake.

“Can’t believe I have to post this… I didn’t comment or make a statement about SNL‘s Britney skit,” he wrote in the private Instagram story.

“One of my client’s fan sites made a meme and posted it, resulting in actual media picking it up as they thought it was real and something I actually posted.”

He went on to say that SNL is “the best” and that the comedian who impersonated Britney — Chloe Fineman — is “hilarious”.

Although this post in particular seems to be debunking the comment, one Instagram user asked the fan account to screen record his IG Story to ensure that this message wasn’t fabricated.

However, in a statement to Vanity Fair, Hudson doubled down on his IG Story and claimed that Britney “loves” both Chloe and the comedy sketch show.

“Unfortunately there’s a lot of fake impersonators in the Britney world and that was a meme created by one of them,” told the publication.

“This was made by a fan site and people thought it was me.

“This isn’t real at all.”

Honestly, I’m kinda sad that it’s fake because the skit was sooooo bloody unfunny. Even before Hudson’s comments began to circulate, punters were already slamming the segment.

One viewer labelled it as “unfunny and corny”, followed by a row of tomato emojis. Another person described it as “disrespectful”.

At the end of the day, I just hope Britney is okay with the skit because it was all about her and her truth-bomb memoir, The Woman In Me, which featured a lot of personal and sensitive topics.

IDK, just didn’t feel right to make jokes about it.

The Woman In Me by Britney Spears is out now.