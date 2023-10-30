Britney Spears Is Already Teasing A Second Memoir For 2024 So I Hope You’re A Speed Reader

After so many years living under a conservatorship, Britney Spears finally has her voice back. Last week the iconique pop star opened the floodgates to reclaim her narrative with the release of her hotly anticipated memoir The Woman In Me.

If scalding hot tea about literally every single celeb she so much as laid her eyes on wasn’t enough to satiate your need for gossip then fear not because there’s plenty more where that came from.

Over the weekend the 41-year-old told her 42.2 million Instagram followers she’s already busy working on a follow-up book to get more off her chest.

“Humor is the cure to everything !!! Play on !!! Volume 2 will be released next year … get ready !!!” Britney wrote in the caption of a new post.

Now, it’s important to note the original post has since been deleted which could mean a couple of things.



Firstly, her publishers Gallery Books may have told Brit-Brit to keep the news under wraps until the fanfare around book one has simmered. Secondly, this memoir might not be a done deal just yet, but here’s hoping because we really need more details around Justin Timberlake‘s penchant for sayin “fo’shiz fo’shiz.”

I just can’t unhear it.

According to Britney, her memoir is the “the highest-selling celebrity memoir in history” so it makes total sense for her publishers to hit the green light on book two.

This will be huge if true. If you still haven’t even managed to get your hands on volume one of The Woman In Me, we’ve summarised all the biggest bombshells from the book here and examined all the celebs mentioned.

As always we will be here ready and waiting to devour the pages when and if it hits book stands.

