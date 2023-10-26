Justin Timberlake Is Reportedly ‘Furious’ Over Britney Spears’ Memoir & Hm I Wonder Why

An insider has spilled the deets on what Justin Timberlake thinks about his more famous, more relevant and more talented ex, Britney Spears‘ memoir The Woman in Me, and I am not surprised by his rumoured reaction.

It’s been a brutal week for the NYSNC member. In the lead-up to the release of her memoir, Britney claimed she had to get an abortion because the “Cry Me A River” singer “didn’t want to be a father” during their relationship, which began in the late 90s and ended in the early 2000s.

Things continued to get iffy for Justin after the official release of The Woman In Me, as Britney made some more claims about the singer, including using a blaccent when meeting Ginuwine, cheating and breaking up with her through text.

With these explosive claims, many fans are looking to the boyband member for answers, statements and even a rebuttal to the truth bombs. Although Justin has yet to say something officially, an inside source has shared that the singer is “furious” with his ex.

“Justin has not reached out to Britney at all about any of this, and he is not going to because there is nothing he can say to her,” the anonymous source told the Daily Mail.

“Justin is not at all happy about what has come out in this book.”

The insider also claimed that Justin felt as if Britney had only told one side of the story and that he’s not “OK with it”.

The anonymous source added: “Doing this book has given Britney life, and she really doesn’t care who is offended by anything in it because it is what happened. She was there and lived through it. No one can say anything. She has got this all out of her and is moving on now.”

We love that for her!

According to The US Sun, Justin and his wife Jessica Biel were “in chaos” right after Britney’s abortion claim.

“Justin owns who he was when he and Britney were together, even though his personality, career, lifestyle, and personal priorities are radically different now, 20 years later,” a source told the publication.

“This book is a nightmare for him because of how it throws the whole family into chaos. The timing stings just as much as the revelation itself.”

Of course, with most of these claims in regards to the “Bye Bye Bye” singer, it must be taken with a grain of salt as we’ve yet to hear what Justin really feels.

For now, it seems that Justin has turned off comments on his social media, which is kinda a response to the hullabaloo. He knew the Britney Army were gonna come as soon as the “Womanizer” singer dropped this ‘yuge truth bomb.

It’ll be interesting to see how The Woman in Me will impact the NSYNC reunion. I could imagine this would be a massive blow to their attempted renaissance.

