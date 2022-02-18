Gather round kids, the girls are fighting! And by girls, I mean two of the richest people on this planet, Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt. And by fighting, I mean they’re having a rather adult legal battle over a vineyard in Château Miraval in France’s Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur. Just rich people things, y’know.

Yep, the walking definitions of trouble in paradise, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are entering a legal stoush. It’s like By The Sea but with more drama.

Brad is suing Angelina for selling her share of Château Miraval, the French estate where the couple were married in 2014. They bought the estate together in 2008 for USD$28.4 million, allegedly agreeing to use the property to raise their kids and start a wine business together (lofty ambitions there Brangelina).

According to Brad, the pair agreed that neither party would sell their share without agreeing upon it with the other. And, well, Angelina has gone and sold her half to a Russian billionaire. I wish I was making this stuff up.

“Jolie consummated the purported sale without Pitt’s knowledge, denying Pitt the consent right she owed him and the right of first refusal her business entity owed his,” read the court documents filed to the Los Angeles Superior Court, according to Page Six.

According to the papers, Brad claims he managed the vineyard for the creation of the incredibly profitable Miraval wines, which Angelina barely helped with. Thus he created some of the best rosé wine in the world, while Angelina allegedly stopped contributing at all in 2013.

In January 2021, Angelina reportedly wrote to Brad that she reached a “painful decision, with a heavy heart,” and could “no longer maintain any ownership position in an alcohol-based business given her personal objections.”

Pitt then looked to buy out her share but in October 2021 it was bought by Tenute del Mondo, which is headed by Russian businessman and billionaire Yuri Shefler.

“She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval,” the court docs read.

“Jolie seeks to recover unearned windfall profits for herself while inflicting gratuitous harm on Pitt. Jolie long ago stopped contributing to Miraval — while Pitt poured money and sweat equity into the wine business. Jolie seeks to seize profits she has not earned and returns on an investment she did not make.”

“The purported sale deprives Pitt of his right to enjoy his private home and to oversee the business he developed from scratch.”

Messy, messy areas.