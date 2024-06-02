There’s Been Yet Another Explosive Development In Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Family Saga

In an update that is sure to add fuel to the ongoing falling out between Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, one of the couple’s daughters has opted to legally change her name and drop the surname “Pitt”.

Shiloh Jolie is the new name of the 18-year-old formerly known as Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. The couple’s daughter filed the paperwork on May 27, the very same day she turned 18.

The name change comes as another of the former Hollywood power couple’s children, Vivienne, also opted to be identified without “Pitt” in her surname.

The 15-year-old is part of the production team behind The Outsiders alongside her mother. The show named her as “Vivienne Jolie” in its Playbill, although has not yet been confirmed if the 15-year-old legally changed her name.

Another daughter, 19-year-old Zahara Marley, has also opted to stop using her father’s name. When being inducted into her college sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha last November, the eldest daughter could be heard in a video identifying herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie”.

22-year-old Maddox also reportedly doesn’t use his father’s name either, according to TMZ.

Tensions between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt following their divorce reached a horrific low in 2022 when Jolie accused Pitt of abuse towards her during a plane ride in 2016 which she alleged led to the couple’s separation later that year.

An FBI report at the time said “It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors”.

The allegations were heard during a bitter legal battle over a vineyard in Château Miraval in France’s Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur that the couple purchased together and had reportedly agreed not to sell their respective shares without the other’s agreement.

Jolie allegedly sold her half to a Russian businessman and billionaire by the name of Yuri Shefler in 2021 which led to Pitt suing her.

