‘Petulant Child’: Angelina Jolie Dragged Brad Pitt To Filth In Court Documents & Let It Out, Doll

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still fighting about that goddamn French vineyard because, apparently, this kind of legal battle is commonplace when you are literal millionaires. How the other half lives, lads!

In case your celebrity winemaking lore isn’t up to scratch, Angelina and Brad are currently embroiled in a bitter legal battle over their vineyard in Château Miraval in France’s Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur.

The pair bought the property in 2008 and, according to court documents obtained by Page Six, Brad claims it was mutually agreed that one would never sell their share in the vineyard without the other’s approval. But then shit hit the fan in 2021 when Angelina allegedly sold her half to a Russian businessman and billionaire by the name of Yuri Shefler. Drama ensued, shots fired, et cetera.

So, Brad is suing Angelina for her share of Château Miraval. The once dynamic duo have been in court for more than a year, going at it hammer and tong, in a bid to reach some sort of resolution. There have been counterclaims, bitchy court documents, and even allegations pertaining to Vladimir Putin. We’ve truly got it all, folks.

Now Angelina’s lawyers have filed court documents which, for lack of a better term, dragged Brad to hell and back. We simply love to see it.

The long and short of it is that Angelina is refuting Brad’s previous claims that he “built” their wine business, and that she “secretly” plotted to sell her share in Château Miraval to get back at him over their difficult divorce.

“Pitt is an actor, not a winemaker,” the court documents read, per Page Six.

“He deals in illusions, not dirt and grapes.”

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. GOTTEM!!!

“During the years that he allegedly ‘built’ the business, he filmed and appeared in dozens of movies, not to mention making countless promotional appearances, jetting-setting [sic] around the world for movie premieres, and attending Hollywood parties,” the documents continued.

“While he no doubt visited the vineyards to admire the work of the French labourers who actually made the business successful, Pitt is no vigneron.”

When I tell you I would change my name, move to Middle America and become Amish if anyone ever said this about me. I am in tears.

The court documents also claim that Brad behaved like a “petulant child” after Angelina sold her share in Château Miraval.

I mean, considering a random bloke once scammed Brad into believing there was medieval treasure buried beneath this thousand-acre estate, just so the actor would invest in his radar equipment company, this allegation doesn’t really shock me.

