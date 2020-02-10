Strange as it may be to think, at 56 years old Brad Pitt has, until just now, never won an Oscar for his acting performances. That’s all changed now though, with Pitt picking up the gong for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Pitt beat out a Hall of Fame-level class of nominees that also included Joe Pesci, Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, and Al Pacino.

Remarkably, it’s Pitt’s first Academy Award for an acting role; his only other Oscar, received in 2014 for 12 Years A Slave, was as part of the crew of producers who picked up the award for Best Picture.

In accepting the award, Pitt briefly turned the torch on the Republican Party for stonewalling attempts to have former Trump Administration National Security Advisor John Bolton testify before the Senate Impeachment trial, before suggesting that the only way accusations against Trump might ever be taken seriously would be if the saga wound up being a movie one day.

Pitt also called for greater recognition of the work of stunt performers and coordinators, who do not have a category in the film industry’s biggest awards night despite the sheer amount of work put in.

It was at the end of his speech though that a clearly moved Pitt became introspective. Fighting back tears he reflected on his life and career in film, from its’ earliest beginnings through the right here and now.

Brad Pitt: "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here—which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week." https://t.co/A8YBbWjv9z #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Dv7c3njgDA — ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020

“I’m a bit gobsmacked. I’m not one to look back, but this has made me do so. I think of my folks taking me to the drive-in to see Butch & Sundance, and loading up my car and moving out here, and Geena [Davis] and Ridley [Scott] giving me my first shot, to all the wonderful people I’ve met along the way, to stand here now. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, ain’t that the truth. This is for my kids who colour everything I do, I adore you. Thank you.”

You truly, and I cannot stress this enough, love to see it.