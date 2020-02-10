Keanu Reeves, sweet angel man, has arrived at the Oscars. And while many, including myself, believed he would bring his very cool partner Alexandra Grant to the Hollywood event, Keanu bought his mother, costume designer Patricia Taylor. Not gonna lie, I was definitely looking forward to some couple pictures, but the mother and son pictures? ADORABLE.

While Reeves isn’t nominated for any categories tonight, he does have yet another busy year ahead of him. The actor is currently filming John Wick 4 in San Francisco. A number of fans have crowded around set for a peek / pictures of the handsome bloke, which you can check out here. Bill & Ted Face the Music is slated for release later this year too, as is Cyberpunk 2077.

STUNNING genes.

As for Keanu’s partner Grant, the pair have reportedly been dating for some time now – “years”, actually. The couple made their debut late last year at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. I sort of assumed they had gotten together around that time, but according to a friend of Grant’s, the couple have been dating for longer. Grant is so cool, it’s unfair. She’s an artist, she co-founded a publishing house, she is so chic. UGH.

ANYWAY, the 92nd Academy Awards will be live on Channel Seven and 7plus today. If you're keen to tune in, the ceremony will be live on Seven from 12.00pm (AEDT)

