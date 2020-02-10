We’re about midway through the Oscars 2020 red carpet which means we’ve had a fair amount of the initial Z-listers (your Blac Chynas etc), some A-listers (Sandra OH MY GOD, SHE’S DIVINE) and everyone in between.

One such A-lister, Timothée Chalamet, is causing quite some confusion online over his lewk.

Reputable news outlet The Cut is among several other sources who shared the following piccie, heralding Timothée’s Oscars get-up:

But punters aren’t sure if that is actually Timmy boi or just some lookalike.

As you can see from the screenshot, the post has been flooded with comments from fans pointing out that the bloke in the photo is not the Little Women star.

I received a similar comment on Twitter after comparing the backless get-up to Kramer in an ep of Seinfeld:

That’s not him apparently! — caven (@miachappell) February 10, 2020

The mystery was later solved when the actor rocked up wearing the below bland-ass look and sadly there wasn’t a back in sight.

And the Academy Award for let-down of the year goes to…

But the question here is: was that a leaked photo of Chalamet trying on his wardrobe change outfit or is that another brunette babe altogether?

Let’s survey the evidence, shall we?

The dark locks in the pic certainly look like they could belong to Chalamet as his hair is currently at that length.

But IMO, the dude in the photo looks a tad taller than our man.

Timmo is 1.78 m and I reckon the boy in the backless wonder is defs several inches taller than that.

But then again, the actor has been known to rock a backless top every now and then and pics certainly can be deceiving, height-wise.

And considering he literally wore a harness at the Golden Globes, I find it very hard to believe that he’d roll with a basic bomber for a subsequent red carpet after setting the bar so high.

READ MORE All The Tizzy Celeb Fashion From The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet To Distract Yourself With Today

So was the internet right and are we about to be blessed with some backless Timothée or what?

WE NEED ANSWERS!