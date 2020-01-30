Your girl Blake Lively has ditched her classic Serena van der Woodsen lewk in favour of a less Upper East Side-approved vibe for her new movie The Rhythm Section.

In the new action drama flick, Lively plays Stephanie Patrick, a woman who seeks to uncover the truth behind a plane crash that killed her family three years earlier.

Lively’s look is meant to reflect a woman recovering from adversity but the actress hasn’t taken kindly to people’s responses to seeing her in the ~Stephanie get-up~.

“[The makeup artist] did this really rough look, because my family has experienced a lot of tragedy, and anyway, so she did this really rough look at the beginning, and then this is once I sort of clean up. But when I posted it, people were saying ‘wow, Blake bravely shows what she looks like before and after makeup,'” the actress told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

“Some people think that’s what I look like without makeup, which I find very offensive because that takes an hour for her to make me look like that.”

“This also takes an hour to make me look this good,” she said. “I’m sort of vacillating between my vanity, which is like wanting to be like, ‘I don’t actually look like that!’ And then also being a feminist and being like, ‘why do we expect women to wake up looking like this? This isn’t realistic that you wake up this beautiful!’ But like, I would like people to believe that I wake up looking this beautiful.”

