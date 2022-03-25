Release the beast huns, ‘cos Bimini Bon-Boulash has been nominated for an award! Queer excellence receiving accolades in 2022 is exactly what we want to see.

Yep, Bimini Bon-Boulash has been nominated for a BAFTA under the Virgin Media Must-See Moment Award category for their performance of “UK Hun?” on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

You know that song that you finally got out of your head? Well yeah, it could potentially win Bimini an award for their “powerful lyrics and unbelievable dancing”. I mean, they aren’t wrong.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts saw Bim’s excellence in the ’yuge Drag Race UK track and simply needed to sling them a nom. That is something we simply must celebrate.

Keep in mind that this is the BAFTA Television awards. The BAFTA Film awards happened earlier this year.

READ MORE SPICY: An Anonymous Model Has Revealed All The Wild Shit That Went Down At The BAFTAs Afterparty

The BAFTA nomination reads: “Bimini Bon Boulash returned with fire in their belly to prove themselves after a 7-month filming break due to lockdown.

“Bimini’s verse in The RuRuVision Song Contest was their time to shine, combining powerful lyrics with unbelievable dancing to help propel The United Kingdolls and ‘UK Hun?’ into pop-culture herstory. Bing bang bong to that!”

I can imagine any fogey old straights on the BAFTA board probably got vertigo from reading that.

Some pretty spectacular must-see moments are nominated alongside our chavvy icon Bimini.

Pretty much every moment from An Audience With Adele also copped a nod, the really intimate show Adele did with a celeb audience before she flew back into the sun.

We’ve also got that heart-breaking moment involving Colin (Callum Scott Howells) from It’s A Sin. If you know, you know. If you don’t I thoroughly recommend you go and watch it on Stan now because it is phenomenal television.

The red light, green light scene from Squid Game is alongside these big powerful players, as well as some rather British-centric moments from Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The BAFTA’s British Academy Television Awards are happening on May 8 and if Bimini does not win there will be queers rioting the streets. I will be one of them.

You can catch Drag Race UK Season 2 (Bimini’s season) on Stan now.