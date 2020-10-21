It looks like our forever fave Flex Mami, real name Lillian Ahenkan, has joined the cast of the 2021 season of Big Brother. And just like that, I suddenly care about the show.

The TV host, podcast icon, DJ, and entrepreneur was snapped entering the Big Brother house in Sydney alongside two other contestants. Filming only just kicked off this past week, so it’s very early days.

The gossip mongers over at Daily Mail got their hands on the pics, which show Lil talking to – I assume – host Sonia Kruger.

As an aside, Lil is wearing her iconic green Crocs in the pictures and nobody, nobody, can pull them off as well as her (well, apart from my dad).

Lil is currently in the running for E!’s Australian Social Star of 2020 award, by the way. It’s a People’s Choice Award, so you can absolutely vote, vote, vote.

She’s up against The Bachelor star Brooke Blurton, the very cool Helen Chik, Married At First Sight‘s Martha Kalifatidis, designer and stylist Lana Wilkinson, and DJ Tigerlily.

There’s not much else to share about the new Big Brother contestants, or whether or not more Aussie influencers will join the show.

But there has been a bit of chatter about a celebrity season of Big Brother over the past couple of months. Sonia told 7News in July that she would love to see a celeb version of the show.

“I was just walking through Channel 7 here, and quite a few celebrities have asked me if there’s going to be a celebrity version,” she said, although she wouldn’t say who.

PEDSTRIAN.TV has reached out to Lil about the Big Brother snaps, and we’ll keep you updated.

READ MORE Rumour Has It Another Bachelorette Bloke Gets Booted This Week For Being A Huge Dickhead

In the meantime, let’s just wish the Big Brother production luck on the 2021 season. The team were evacuated from the house over the weekend, after just one day into filming.

According to The Daily Telegraph, a planned hazard reduction burn at Manly’s North Head turned into a full-blown emergency when the fire burned out of control.

Experts put the blame on strong north easterly winds, which caused the evacuation of about 200 people from around the area.

Fortunately, no structures were damaged.