Apparently, another bloke on The Bachelorette gets kicked out of the mansion this week for being a dickhead. I’m shocked, I tell you, shocked!

The man in question? James Boggia.

This one.

Yesterday, The Wash published a slew of photos revealing Elly and Becky’s final few blokes – three for Elly, four for Becky. Interestingly, James wasn’t part of the pack. Since the guy got on pretty well with Elly – they had a steamy pash in the pool on a single date – you’d think he’d be safe.

I guess not, hey?

In the latest episode of goss podcast So Dramatic!, host Megan Pustetto said James gets booted from the Bachelorette mansion.

Grain of salt, but apparently he was a huuuugee bully on set.

“James was a huge villain,” an anonymous contestant told Megan. “But it’s not been shown – it’s been edited completely different to what’s been shown.

“He rubbed a lot of the guys up the wrong way, he targeted Damien [Stone] quite a bit.”

According to So Dramatic!, we didn’t see any of this drama because producers purposely cut it out. Word on the grapevine is that Channel 10 cut most of the drama because Elly and Becky wanted a more “wholesome” season – like, it was written into their contracts. That’s nice and all, but I for one do not watch Bachie for the wholesome romance.

I wouldn’t be surprised if this was true, to be honest. Elly and Becky spent the entirety of their pre-Bachie press tour hyping their season up as “wholesome”.

Back to James, Megan said he cops another single date from Elly during this week’s episodes. I guess it goes well, because he apparently heads back to the mansion pretty confident and has a couple of drinks.

“James got loud and mouthy and started targeting Adam [Todd] for no reason,” the source said.

Side note: Adam seems like an absolute SWEETIE PIE.

The source continued, “At the end of the day, he’s just a big bully. He had been drinking all day, because he had been on a single date with Elly and he let his guard down. He forgot where he was and he just snapped.

“After that incident, he got sent straight home and he did not get a rose.”

WELL.

It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out this week, especially since we’re trying to keep things “wholesome”. Fingers crossed Elly and Becky go off on James for acting like a dickhead, like they did with Pascal Wallace. That’s honestly been the highlight of the entire season so far.

The Bachelorette continues Wednesday, 7.30pm on Channel 10.