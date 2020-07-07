Big Brother is clearly running low on gimmicks so they’ve gotten the tallest Housemate and the shortest Housemate to stand back-to-back, just for shits and gigs.

The gang is separated and locked into rooms where they are forced to complete Saw-esque challenges if they hope to win the shopping task.

During the second round of challenges, the Housemates slowly end the torture chambers and gag in a dramatic moment before it cuts to commercial, leading us to assume that there are dead bodies to dissect or piles of human waste to do snow angels in.

It’s then revealed that one group has to peel prawns (aka how the other half spend Chrissy Day), clean and polish shoes (what Andy Dwyer does on every ep of Parks & Rec with a goofy smile on his face) and sort through manure (how I spent every arvo for the entirety of my childhood on the farm). Ya bunch of whingers.

oi mum, chuck us the yellow glen

Then Big Brother starts whinging about Dan whinging and Dan continues whinging about he’s been through and honestly, I’m just about done with this lot, I tell ya.

Sophie wins the challenge and puts Kieran and Casey up for eviction, with the intent of getting Casey booted from the House.

Case then chats to Sophe about why she’s put her up for eviction and she says it’s because a little birdy told Sophe that Case can’t stand her and she’s been bitching about her for ages.

Now, most people would respond to that with a bunch of questions and comments including, but not limited to:

“What?”

“Who told you that?”

“That’s not true!”

“I actually really like you!”

But nup, not Casey. She deflects in an extremely inarticulate way, which makes it obvious that she was, in fact, talking shit about Sophie and thus deserves to get the boot.

And the boot, she gets. Sophie does the unthinkable by summoning the first elimination tie of the season and successfully boots her rival from the house. Baiiiiiiii.

