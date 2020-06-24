Thanks for signing up!

Big Brother fans think they’ve spotted a major finale spoiler in a resurfaced teaser for the revamped season of the iconic reality series.

The teaser shows four Housemates competing in an elimination challenge and punters reckon the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment.

Said four Housemates are (and I’m spacing here to give y’all time to fuck off before ya see potential spoilers)…

…

…

…

…

…

Chad Hurst, Daniel Gorringe, Sophie Budack and Mat Garrick.

I mean, those four are definite frontrunners so I totally believe the spoiler to be legit.

Check out a still from the spoilery scene below:

The series was pre-recorded earlier this year but the live finale will go down in July, where Australia will decide who wins the $250,000 cash prize.

As of Wednesday, Sportsbet is tipping Dan to win Big Brother with odds of $2.25.