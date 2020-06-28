The episode kicks off with Dan pretty much fapping over Mat and ya love to see it. Wanna know who he’s not fapping over, however? “Shane and his cronies,” as Mat puts it.

Big Brother appears to be borrowing from Friends once again as he tasks the team with living inside a box for as long as they can.

Dan dutch oven’s his lover Mat in the worst possible way, Angela, queen of visualisation, envisions herself at Hawaii and Chad and Sarah go bolting out of the box when tempted by KFC (same).

In the end, farting lovers Dan and Mat convince Xavier to leave his box that he shares with Angela, much to her anger, with the promise of *checks notes* a fucking t-shirt. But it works out in their favour as they’re allowed to join the winners at the fancy dins.

cheers, big ears

The lads convince Ang to get on their side and aim to take down Shane and co., but when she returns to tell her bestie Marissa the game plan, the makeup connoisseur is like ‘hell no’ and honestly, I see this friendship unravelling but quick.

Mat wins the elimination challenge, so ofc Shane is the first Housemate he puts up for nomination (using the excuse that ~the loveable Dad from Tweed Heeds~ will probs win and I wonder if that currency is higher than the Broken Hill shtick that everyone raised last week?), his next pick is Marissa, purely out of revenge, and oh shit, this won’t help hers and Angela’s friendship but it’s all good ‘cos Angela’s the third one up for eviction.

Oooh boi, a shitstorm is coming.

In the end, Shane gets booted from the House and look, I’m just relieved it wasn’t our girl Ang.

It’s worth noting though that this is the first time we’ve heard who more than three Housemates are voting for and the weird-ass editing didn’t show us who the runner-up was. I dunno if that was an accident or if Big Brother is messing with us, and I don’t know which is worse.

But my money’s on Angela. Yep, our girl has a big target on her back now.

