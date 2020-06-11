My favourite part of the reality TV process is when disgruntled former contestants mouth off on the show and reveal tea during their exit interviews.

And this Big Brother chat is an absolute doozy.

Following his eviction from the Big Brother house, Allan Liang revealed he was involved in a spat with Housemates Zoe and Laura Kaiviti over, wait for it, the bathroom.

“They cut the best bits!” Allan told Daily Mail Australia. “There was a whole situation that we thought would make the episode, what we called the ‘watergate situation’.”

He then explained that the ladies had beef over the whole shower sitch.

“Showers are limited to five minute per person. There was a huge blow-up, or misunderstanding, between myself, Zoe and Laura,” he added.

“She then joked that I’d steal all of the water, but everybody took it the wrong way and everybody just wants to find that one thing.”

Both Allan and Laura have now been eliminated from the Big Brother house so this is all irrelevant anyway, but I can’t help but wonder exactly what went down on those hidden tapes. Hmmmmm.