CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses eating disorders

As this supremely uncomfortable season of The Bachelor coughs and splutters its way towards the finale, the nation seems more invested in the feud between Bella and Irena than in who will actually end up copping the final rose.

Thankfully, Megan Pustetto from the So Dramatic! Podcast continues to come through with the inside info we so crave. In the latest episode, she sheds even more light on the drama, including the sneaky lockdown phone call that apparently kicked things off.

Last week, we learned that Bella was jealous of the attention that Bachelor Locky was giving Irena, and realised she couldn’t stay friends with her love rival. The “cracks” in the friendship apparently started to show thanks to the aforementioned phone call.

It now seems that Irena was the first girl that Locky had a proper conversation with while everyone was sequestered away. When Bella learned this, she realised that she didn’t have the season “in the bag” as she’d thought, and that her friend did in fact have a strong connection with Locky.

We also learned last week that an alleged “body-shaming incident” in the Bachelor mansion played a part in the fight, and this week’s So Dramatic! episode also shed some light on that.

An unnamed member of Irena’s family called in to the podcast to provide some context, saying that she had suffered from an eating disorder in the past, and that she felt she had been “skinny-shamed” by a comment that Bella made about her appearance.

This alleged remark upset Irena, so she confided in Steph, which set in motion a chain of events that saw the Bachelor mansion split into warring Mad Max-like factions.

Speaking to PEDESTRIAN.TV after her eviction, Steph claimed that Irena was actually the cause of bulk drama, so it’s fair to say this situation is … both messy and confusing.

The Bachelor returns this Wednesday, and rumour has it we’re headed for another big contestant cull as we make our way to the finale. Tune in if you’re a sucker for punishment.