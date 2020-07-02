Get ready to laugh like a fucken’ idiot ‘cos Beavis and Butt-Head are back, Deadline reveals.

The series is returning for a new generation with two new seasons, as well as additional spinoffs and specials.

Beavis and Butt-Head series creator Mike Judge will write the new additions and voice the lads, so ya know you’re in good hands, but it will also reportedly feature “meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans – Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids.”

The deal with Judge is part of a major programming shift at Comedy Central toward ramping up adult animated content and building an original animated slate around South Park.

It follows the recently announced animated series Jodie, a spinoff of MTV’s iconic Daria, with Tracee Ellis Ross voicing the main character and executive producing.