After 6 incredible seasons of absolute drunken madness, Comedy Central have decided to say adios amigo to Drunk History. So, you can now say goodbye to watching celebrities get drunk on TV (except for on Late Night Talk Shows and Award Nights, that is).

First reported by Deadline, the cancellation comes just after the show had been renewed for a seventh season last year. The show was literally in the middle of pre-production when cheeky COVID-19 hit and production was halted *gasp*. However, the seventh season has now been cancelled altogether *gasps again*.

Drunk History ‘created by Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner’ started out as a web series and then moved over to Comedy Central. The concept involves an inebriated narrator attempting to recap obscure historical tales re-enacted by famous stars. As the story goes on, the narrator gets consistently more incoherent and so indeed does the story…

The show has attracted some wild celebrity guest appearances like Winona Ryder, Will Ferrel, Vanessa Hudgens and Seth Rogen. During its six-season run, Drunk History has racked up an astonishing 12 Primetime Emmy nominations.

The decision to axe the beloved program was made as Comedy Central charters a new path away from live-action scripted shows in favour of adult animation.

In the past couple of months, the network has already green-lit Beavis and Butt-Head and The Ren & Stimpy Show reboots as well as Daria spinoff Jodie – tbh I’m not complaining.

Drunk History will still continue to air around the world in various local formats. But, without the original US version, how else will I find out that Christopher Columbus *glug glug* was a famous *glug* explorrreerrrrrrrr *vomits* ???