Kids, the brand new Beauty and the Geek has officially kicked off casting for its 2021 return. My bones are just thrumming with excitement, tell ya what.

Beauty and the Geek‘s revival was announced last week by Nine, along with a slew of shows returning next year. Yes, Married At First Sight is one of them.

Hosted by Sophie Monk, Beauty and the Geek will – according to Nine – bring together “two groups of people from completely different worlds”.

In each episode, the Beauties and Geeks will compete in challenges. The Beauties will be tested on primarily academic subjects and the Geeks will cop social challenges… whatever that means.

Also, sometimes they pash.

The last teams standing will battle it out for a cash prize and the coveted title of Beauty and the Geek champions of 2021.

It’s all coming back to me.

So, what are producers looking for?

“Single Beauties and Geeks between the ages of 18 – 35,” the application reads.

“People who are happy to be on camera.

“People who are up for some fun.”

Sounds broad enough.

Filming is set to take place over seven weeks next year, between mid-January to early March.

The application itself is a combo of questions and will take about 20 minutes to complete, which isn’t too bad. You also need to provide two clear piccies of yourself and a video of yourself explaining why you would be an ~ ideal ~ candidate for the show.

If Beauty and the Geek is your calling, you can apply for the show right HERE.

Applications close November 16, 2020.

Tag all your mates, etc. etc.

Beauty and the Geek aside, Nine will also bring back Celebrity Apprentice Australia after six years.

British billionaire and business magnate, Lord Alan Sugar, will sit at the end of the table and order around a bunch of Aussie stars who think they have what it takes to be the next celebrity apprentice.

The first three celebrities confirmed are personal trainer Michelle Bridges, radio host Michael “Wippa” Wipfli, and Olympic gymnast Olivia Vivian.

Nine will also welcome back Love Island Australia, LEGO Masters, The Block, Australian Ninja Warrior, and Travel Guides.

There are a couple of new shows on the lineup as well including Mega Zoo, which will take viewers behind the scenes at Melbourne Zoo, Werribee Open Range Zoo, and Healesville Sanctuary.