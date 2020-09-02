Thanks for signing up!

Farmer Wants A Wife may have just wrapped up last month, but Channel 7 has already unveiled the next crop of lads looking for love.

Farmer Wants A Wife has introduced fans (and potential partners) to five single men from across the country. Let us have a gander, shall we?

Farmer Matt

WELL, safe to say Farmer Matt is a favourite.

Matt is 26 and hails from Orbost, Victoria.

“I am an easy-going farmer who loves a bit of banter, am very sociable and a good communicator,” Matt said in his profile.

He also described himself as wise beyond his years and incredibly driven, with a solid work ethic. He runs a beef and fodder farm, by the way.

Matt’s ideal woman is a good communicator, who is willing to give farm life a red hot go.

“She would have a great personality, loves a laugh, and is family-orientated,” he said.

Farmer Sam

Farmer Sam is a 24-year-old from Canowindra, NSW. He runs a sheep and crops farm.

“I’m a fun, loving person with a heart of gold and a great sense of humour,” Sam said in his profile.

He’s also heaps adventurous with a keen interest in motorbike riding, horse riding, water skiing, and fishing.

I just – under his favourite music, Sam answered: “Bit of everything, One Direction goes pretty hard. Love you, Harry.”

Bless.

Sam is looking for a fun, loving, caring, and intelligent woman with a great sense of humour. Being family-orientated and loving the great outdoors is a big plus too.

Based on his profile, Sam seems like an absolute hoot.

Farmer Will

Next up is 39-year-old Farmer Will. He lives in Longwood, Victoria, on a sheep and cattle farm.

“I am honest and energetic, love a party, but I also very much enjoy my downtime,” he said.

Will is keen on polo, surfing, rodeo, music, and history.

He’s also looking for an honest, independent, light-hearted, fit, and healthy woman.

Farmer Will knows what he wants, tell ya what.

Farmer Pete

You can find 29-year-old Farmer Pete on his crops farm in Kingaroy, Queensland.

“I am out-going, friendly, straight-up, and I am not afraid to get in and have a go,” he said in his profile.

He also loves building and making things.

Farmer Pete has four older sisters and 15 nieces and nephews.

He’s looking for a woman with a “bit of get-up-and-go”, who can also relax and clock off for a bit of quality time.

Communication and trustworthiness are the two big ones for Farmer Pete.

Farmer Rob

Farmer Rob, 40, runs a sheep and cattle farmer in the Snowy Mountains of NSW.

“I am an easy going country bloke who is very happy with my life, I’m highly driven, love my work, and love to make the most of life,” he said.

Farmer Rob’s a big fan of horse riding, training dogs, fishing, camping, reading, veggie gardening, and comedy.

First and foremost, Rob is looking for someone who is open to living happily ever after on the farm.

“I hope she is a happy woman who is optimistic about the future, hardworking, confident, adventurous, and loving.”

Rob has two kids from a previous relationship, an eight-year-old girl and a ten-year-old boy. He thinks the absolute world of them.

Righto, if any of these blokes tickle your pickle, you can apply for Farmer Wants A Wife right HERE.