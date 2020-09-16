In delightful news for trash lovers far and wide, Channel 9 is bringing back reality TV series Beauty and the Geek.

The news was announced at Nine’s yearly Upfront presentation, where the network reveals all the new and returning titles for the following year. More on that later.

Anywho, the new Beauty and the Geek will be hosted by none other than Sophie Monk and produced by the team behind Married At First Sight. What a giggle.

“The new Beauty and the Geek promises to deliver laughs, tears, and everything in between as two groups of people from completely different worlds are set to collide,” Nine said.

A network executive added, “[This show] proves beauty really is in the eye of the beholder, and geeks really do rule the world.”

The last time Beauty and the Geek aired on Aussie TVs was in 2014, after six seasons on Channel 7.

If you don’t remember the premise of the show, it’s literally “beauty” meets “geek”. They’re paired up and then the “beauty” has to compete in, like, science games, while the “geek” has to give someone a makeover. OH, and then sometimes they fall in love with each other or swap partners.

Although, I feel like Nine might change the format since it’s been so long.

(Full episodes from the show’s Channel 7 days are floating around YouTube if you want to relive it.)

Beauty and the Geek isn’t the only show returning to Nine, though. The network is also reviving Celebrity Apprentice Australia after six years.

British billionaire and business magnate, Lord Alan Sugar, will reign supreme over a bunch of Aussie celebrities who think they have what it takes to be the next, well, celebrity apprentice.

The first three celebrities confirmed are personal trainer Michelle Bridges, radio host Michael “Wippa” Wipfli, and Olympic gymnast Olivia Vivian. I can guarantee my dad will watch this one.

Aside from the revivals, Nine will also welcome the return of MAFS (of course), Love Island Australia, LEGO Masters, The Block, Australian Ninja Warrior, and Travel Guides.