After a v. wholesome season, Beauty and the Geek 2022 ended last night and fan faves Aaron Seeto and Karly Fisher were crowned as winners.

The episode was such a bloody tearjerker, even host Sophie Monk was bawling her eyes out.

“I don’t usually get emotional, but at times like this, it’s needed,” she said as the winners were announced.

And the winners of Beauty and the Geek 2022 are… 👑 #BATG pic.twitter.com/cMiGZZ2KZK — Beauty and the Geek Australia (@BATG) August 3, 2022

Speaking to 9Entertainment following the ep, Beauty and the Geek 2022 winner Aaron said when the news was announced he “felt a feeling of happiness, relief and excitement.”

“I’ve come into this shy and awkward as anything, not being able to talk to the Beauties without going bright red,” the NSW train driver said. “Karly has just calmed me down so much, helped me get out of my comfort zone.

“She’s pushed me to be a better version of me and encouraged me to be my best, and a really good support. We work together so well as a team that shows that we were a really good pairing.”

Karly added: “I was just grateful and in shock. I remember looking at Aaron and thinking, ‘We did it. We actually did it.’ I just remember giving him a big hug and a big cuddle. I was so proud of him in that moment.”

Aaron also revealed what he plans to do with the $100,000 prize money.

“I’m planning to use the prize money to go towards dental work, so that’s mostly what it’s going to go to. I’m planning to get proper implants,” Aaron revealed.

Until next year, Beauty and the Geek bbs!