Aaron Seeto and Karly Fisher — the winners of Beauty And The Geek 2022 — have shared fkn heartwarming updates about their lives since winning the show. I would in fact like to be their best friend.

Aaron and Karly were crowned reigning champs of BATG last week. Absolutely love this for them.

Karly’s now given some insight into how winning the show felt, and referred to Aaron as her “soulmate” in a v sweet Insta post.

“You have no idea how deeply this has touched my heart, and soul. The outpouring love and support WORLDWIDE is crazy to me, I’ll never be able to wrap my head around it,” Karly wrote.

“Me and Azza are defs (platonic) soulmates that were meant to meet in this life time. I thank the universe (and BATG) for blessing me with him.

“He has changed my life forever.”

The smallest of teardrops just landed on my laptop — I am simply obsessed with their friendship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karly (@karllyfisher)

Aaron shared a similar Insta post. Honestly, I would happily watch these two in any format. Give me a Hype House but it’s exclusively Beauty and the Geek contestants.

“So an update on Karly and I: Still just friends 😂❤️,” Aaron wrote.

“But on a serious note we are and will continue to be super super close.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron (@theflyingoreo2)

Karly and Aaron were absolute fan faves from the start. He’s a 30-year-old train driver from NSW and she is a 28-year-old hairdresser from Perth. Can I make it any more obvious?

The best reality tv season ever #BATG Aaron and Karly are beautiful souls — Renato Iannella (@riannella) August 3, 2022

aaron and karly returned my faith in humanity ❤️ — Sara (@millies_piano) August 7, 2022

karly and aaron deserved it period #batg — Selina whitney (@selina_whitney_) August 3, 2022

Most deserving winners of the season honestly. Go Aaron and Karly #batg — Christie (@chrismsia) August 3, 2022

Another gentle teardrop may have just hit my laptop.

Aaron also recently revealed exactly how he’d be spending that sweet, sweet $100,000 prize.

“I’m planning to use the prize money to go towards dental work, so that’s mostly what it’s going to go to. I’m planning to get proper implants,” he told 9Entertainment.

“Whatever is left over is going to be used to fly around to go and see everyone. Just because the show might be over doesn’t mean the friendships are.”

As for Karly, she also said she’d be spending the money on some travel and hopefully putting a deposit on a house.

Petition for the next season of Travel Guides to just be the cast of Beauty and the Geek hanging out and travelling together. Truly the content this world needs.