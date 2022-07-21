The first Beauty and the Geek Australia makeover is here to melt our frozen hearts and bring back some warmth into the world. Mike was the first cast member to be tizzed up in 2022 and his reaction to his new look is *everything*.

The 20-year-old Batman enthusiast — who has been paired with “hype girl” Heidi, a 20-year-old waitress — entered the makeover den in the show’s first episode and the results did not disappoint.

Pre-makeover, Mike had a bushy, scraggly beard, long-ish brown hair (that I actually thought was really cute tbh), and glasses. Here’s what he looked like:

Honestly, look at those huge eyes! And that clear skin! There is so much to show off here. Are you ready for the makeover???? Peep it below:

Mike's mask has been removed! 👀 #BATG pic.twitter.com/90kb9LEynG — Beauty and the Geek Australia (@BATG) July 20, 2022

Yes, that’s right, the beard and glasses have been axed and Mike now looks like this:

Are you KIDDING me????????

Look at how that smile shines!!! The lashes!!! That sweet face is SHINING.

Mike later told producers that he’s “never actually been called hot before” but he’s “feeling it now.”

His on-screen partner Heidi also gushed over his new look, calling him “perfect”. The hype is so real!!

“It was like someone has just switched a light on inside of him,” she said.

“He just shone.”

Watch his reveal again and tell me his excitement and tentative confidence doesn’t stir something deep in your soul.

So many of the couples on Beauty and the Geek seem so honest and willing to go out of their comfort zone. This is just so heartwarming to see. Finally, one of those reality TV dating shows has managed to grab my interest for once #BATG — Josh Maddison (@eljosho1102) July 18, 2022

This is what I love about Beauty and the Geek: the genuine effort from everyone on the show to be kind, the open-mindedness and willingness to challenge each other, and the makeovers.

And honestly it’s not even shallow to love the makeovers because they aren’t actually about making the show’s Geeks “hot” or giving us a spectacle.

What the makeovers really do is give these men the confidence to realise they were *always* hot and likeable — that being hot is a vibe, a lifestyle that anyone can embody — and sometimes it just takes a change of perspective, scenery or thought process to realise it.

Ugh, I’m emotional and we’re only one episode in.

You can watch Beauty and the Geek Australia on Sundays at 7pm, and then Mondays and Tuesdays at 7.30pm. Or catch up on the first episode on 9Now!