Following the initial announcement that Ruby Rose had departed the titular role of Batwoman, The CW confirmed that a new actor would be cast in the role to replace her.

After weeks of searching, the network has reportedly decided to abandon the character Kate Kane (AKA Bruce Wayne’s cousin) and instead give the Batwoman moniker to a new gal altogether, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

The announcement came via a now-deleted casting notice posted to a Batwoman Reddit forum. Decider reveals the new character is named “Ryan Wilder” (whether that’s a placeholder name is unclear) and is described as a woman in her mid-20s who “is about to become Batwoman.”

“She’s likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her,” the update reads, according to Decider.

“With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.”

This is probably a wise move considering all the bad (bat) blood attached to the character.

Despite Rose initially trying to convince punters that her departure was of her own accord, an inside source told TVLine that it was like a “break-up” between the actress and producers.

“It wasn’t 100 per cent her decision,” the source told the website.

“It was a break-up. She wasn’t happy working on the show, and did that make her fun to work with? No.

“So everyone decided it would be in the best interests of the show, and for all concerned, if they parted ways.

“It just wasn’t a good fit.”

Apparently Rose felt immense pressure due to the long hours and didn’t enjoy living in Vancouver, where the show is based.

And bat’s the tea.