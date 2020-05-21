Yesterday, Aussie actress Ruby Rose made the shock announcement she was exiting The CW’s Batwoman after just one season, with the titular role to be recast.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Rose said in a statement “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

Now, an insider has revealed the BTS tea that led to her departure from her “dream” role.

Said source told TVLine that despite her trying to convince folks that she left the role voluntarily, the departure was a “break-up” between the actress and producers.

“It wasn’t 100 per cent her decision,” the source told the website.

“It was a break-up. She wasn’t happy working on the show, and did that make her fun to work with? No.

“So everyone decided it would be in the best interests of the show, and for all concerned, if they parted ways.

“It just wasn’t a good fit.”

Apparently Rose felt immense pressure due to the long hours and didn’t enjoy living in Vancouver, where the show is based.

And bat’s the tea.