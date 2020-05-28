Ruby Rose has broken her Instagram silence about why she exited The CW’s Batwoman after just one season, giving fans the cryptic message that “those who know, know”.

The Aussie actress left the show unexpectedly earlier this month, with the starring role now set to be recast. At the time, she released a formal statement saying it was a “very difficult decision” and one she did “not make lightly”.

Now, a post on Instagram hints that something troubling was brewing behind the scenes.

“Thank you everyone for coming on this journey,” Rose said.

“If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio. It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know..”

She continued: “I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape.”

It feels more in line with the tea spilled by a Batwoman insider, who said that Ruby’s decision to leave wasn’t “100%” her decision.

“It was a break-up. She wasn’t happy working on the show, and did that make her fun to work with? No,” the source told TVLine.

“So everyone decided it would be in the best interests of the show, and for all concerned, if they parted ways.”

“It just wasn’t a good fit.”

We’re not sure how a TV show will work on recasting its main lead, but executive producer Marc Guggenheim said the team has a “really really really clever” plan to make it work. Exciting times in the Arrowverse ahead.