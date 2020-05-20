Aussie actress Ruby Rose is bat-gliding out of The CW’s Batwoman after just one season and man, wouldn’t ya just love to be a bat on the wall when that convo went down?

The series, which has already been renewed for a second season, will continue with the title role getting recast, Deadline reports.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Rose said in a statement “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

The publication adds that neither Rose nor the Batwoman producers have addressed the reasons for Rose’s early exit, though sources indicated that it is not related to the stunt injury she sustained during filming of season 1, which left her facing paralysis and needing emergency surgery.

Apparently both sides mutually agreed to part ways after recently reflecting on the first season and its challenges.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the series holds an approval rating of 79% based on 49 reviews, with an average rating of 6.85/10. On Metacritic, the series has a weighted average score of 59 out of 100 based on reviews from 16 critics, indicating “mixed or average reviews”.

The series has also been nominated for three LGBTQIA+-related awards, including the GLAAD Media Awards and the Queerty Awards.