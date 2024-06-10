Barry Keoghan’s Ex Was Caught Liking Shady IG Comments About His Relo With Sabrina Carpenter

L: TikTok showing a screenshot of Alyson Kieran's comment section. R: Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter in 'Please Please Please' music video.

By

Rachel Choy

Published

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s relationship has been flooding our feeds, but there’s one person who appears to be sick of their whole “Please Please Please” music video PR move: his ex, and mother of his child. 

Alyson Kierans dated the Saltburn actor from 2021 to 2023 and gave birth to their son Brando in August 2022. Over the past few months, Barry has accompanied Sabrina to high-profile events like the Met Gala and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, not to mention watching her performances like a groupie. Did he forget he has an infant son? 

His ex has been spotted liking some pretty shady Instagram comments about Barry, namely about how she’s now raising her son solo and that he fumbled the bag. Spicy.

Alison Kierans and her son plus a screenshot of her comment section where she has liked comments about her ex relationship with Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan’s ex has been strategically liking some salty comments. (Image: Instagram @alyson_kierans)

TikToker Kerusso (@thoughtswgracie2.0) summed it up, saying: “His ex posted this on Instagram and then liked this comment saying, ‘Barry truly missed out on this one’. That is such a dig, because you know he’s playing pop star boyfriend right now.”

“When they have a family, and have a child, and every time you see them they’re out with their new significant other… you don’t see him at all with his child. He’s at Sabrina’s everything. What’s that quote? ‘A mother is a mother for life, but a father is a father until the next wife’,” she said. 

“I have zero respect for people who don’t take care of their children and move on… which Barry is doing with Sabrina Carpenter.” 

Alyson has since limited her Instagram comments and to be fair, she has liked every single comment on her reel. But I highly doubt you’d like shady comments like “amazing and inspiring mama doing it all herself” and “more appreciation for mothers raising their kids practically by themselves” without knowing you won’t cause a little bit of a ~scandal~ in the public eye. 

READ MORE
Sabrina Carpenter’s 25th Birthday Cake Just Sent Leonardo DiCaprio’s Aging Wig Into Orbit

TikTokers were firmly on Alyson’s side, with one saying: “I like Barry and Sabrina together, but I hate him for following her around like a little puppy while he’s a grown-ass adult and parent.”

“And this is why I just can’t get behind Barry and Sabrina. They’re out living life ~good~ and then there’s his ex who [is] now a single mum doing it all alone,” another wrote.

“Barry Keoghan they could never make me like you,” a third chimed in.

“Him not following the mother of his child just for optics is so wild,” another pointed out. 

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter in Please, Please, Please

Sabrina’s music video with Barry kinda broke the internet. (Image: YouTube Sabrina Carpenter)

Did Barry Keoghan cheat on Alyson Kierans with Sabrina Carpenter? 

The timeline is a little muddy, but it appears that Barry called it off with Alyson in July 2023. A source told The Sun that the pair couldn’t agree on Barry’s partying ways, considering they had a young son. 

“They’ve grown apart over recent months and things have finally come to a head. His partying caused arguments. Alyson also suspects he has got close to someone else and is adamant there is no going back,” the insider source spilled. 

Sabrina was seen watching an advanced screening of Saltburn on September 20, 2023 in New York City. The pair were seen attending Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2023. They weren’t photographed together, but rumour has it this is where the couple first met. 

READ MORE
Barry Keoghan Stars In Sabrina Carpenter’s Music Video & I’m Taking This As Proof Of A PR Relo

Their first date supposedly took place on December 4, 2023, after the pair were seen having a “romantic dinner” by Daily Mail. Fast forward to today, and they’ve hard launched their relationship in Sabrina’s “Please Please Please” music video

At this stage, Barry and Alyson haven’t addressed the messy situation involving their son directly. Fingers crossed we get some tea in Sab’s songs when she releases Short ‘n’ Sweet on August 23, 2024.

Feature image: TikTok @thoughtswgracie2.0, Sabrina Carpenter “Please Please Please”

Tags:

,

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now

Madeleine McCann: Investigators Say Bombshell Emails Link Christian Brueckner To Disappearance

Madeleine McCann: Investigators Say Bombshell Emails Link Christian Brueckner To Disappearance

News
The UK TV Doctor Who Mysteriously Disappeared In Greece This Week Has Been Spotted On CCTV

The UK TV Doctor Who Mysteriously Disappeared In Greece This Week Has Been Spotted On CCTV

News
Footage Of The Crowds At Vivid Sydney Are Doing The Rounds On TikTok & It’s Making Me Nauseous

Footage Of The Crowds At Vivid Sydney Are Doing The Rounds On TikTok & It’s Making Me Nauseous

Online
Baby Reindeer: Lawyer Laura Wray Accuses Fiona Harvey Of Being Obsessed With Her As Well

Baby Reindeer: Lawyer Laura Wray Accuses Fiona Harvey Of Being Obsessed With Her As Well

News