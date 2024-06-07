Barry Keoghan Stars In Sabrina Carpenter’s Music Video & I’m Taking This As Proof Of A PR Relo

As a special weekend treat, Sabrina Carpenter has dropped a new single “Please Please Please” and a sexy little music video starring her rumoured boyfriend and noted freaky little man Barry Keoghan. While it’s a great day for fans of the small-statued duo, the video has got my PR relationship alarm bells ringing. Let’s discuss, shall we?

Rumours that Sabrina and Barry were dating kicked off in late 2023 after the pair met during Paris Fashion Week. But it wasn’t until 2024 that there was any gossip that could be interpreted as evidence.



PEOPLE — the go-to publication for celebs to leak “insider” information — reported that the Saltburn star had a little smooch with the IRL Polly Pocket while on a date in LA.

“It definitely seemed like a date,” a supposed onlooker said.

The pair were papped a few times together before making a public appearance together at a Grammy’s afterparty in February which many people interpreted as a soft launch.

But it wasn’t until March at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty that they actually posed for a picture together.

Apparently, the bracelet said “Sabrina”. Interesting. (Photo by Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

In April Barry was spotted in the crowd watching the “Espresso” singer slay the stage at Coachella, where she even waved at him from the stage. But the biggest moment — and their true hard launch — was when they appeared united as a couple at the Met Gala in May.

Homeboy loves to cover his mouth, I guess? (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Now, in June, Barry has appeared as the star of Sabrina’s latest single “Please Please Please”. In the video, the couple plays two (very hot) criminals as they get up to no good. Sabrina looks drop-dead gorgeous, Barry looks hot in a weird way.

You can check it out below.

My hypothesis

Look, Barry and Sabrina’s timeline just seems a bit fishy to me. Both celebrities were at a point in their career where they were just on the precipice of becoming the next, hot thing. Sabrina was opening for Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour, making a name for herself as an incredible performer to watch. Meanwhile, Bazza was truly receiving his flowers for his role in Saltburn.

It just seems like a magic potion to stardom to pair these two together, no?

And now that they’ve become a buzzy item, including Barry in the video clip for her latest single seems like a brilliant publicity move. Not only did I want to click to hear the new track, I desperately wanted to see the vibes between Barry and Sabrina on screen and read whether their chemistry was real through my goddamn computer screen.

I’m self-aware but I’m falling for it hook, line and sinker! I guess that’s the power of two hot people coming together.

But look, if I’m wrong — so be it! I love love! Power to miss thing for making her boyfriend get up and work!!! Put him on the payroll, doll!!!

And anyway, regardless of whether you think Sabrina and Bazza’s relo is for PR clout or not, I think we can all agree that it’s been a wonderful day for music.

We get this country-inspired bop, and then dirty pop queen Charli XCX has dropped the entire Brat album. Hallelujah!!!!