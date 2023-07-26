I Can’t Get Kenough Of These Barbie Posters Created From 1-Star Reviews By Pissed Off Men

There’s no doubt that Barbie has absolutely slayed with audiences around the world. During its first weekend on the big screen, the film racked up a whopping $34 million at the Australian box office, and $501 million worldwide. To make things even sweeter for the incredibly pink film, it was the biggest opening by a female director. Not too shabby, hey?

But like with any film, there will always be people who aren’t fans. In Barbie‘s case, there really are some people, mainly men, who are not impressed by the feminist stylings of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie.



In fact, they feel so strongly about their opinions that they decided to log on to the movie review social media site Letterboxd to leave some one-star reviews on the film.



Thankfully, one Twitter (now rebranded as X) user @TechnicallyRon decided to immortalise these shitty opinions forever in the perfect way – making their reviews into Barbie movie posters.



“A pink acid trip that feels like being slapped by lots of confusingly attractive people,” one user wrote like that’s actually a bad thing.

“They won’t be happy until we’re all gay,” said another, and they’re absolutely correct. The plan is in motion as we speak.

Another wrote: “The feminist agenda will kill us all.”



Hard disagree on that one, champ, but I presume that it took all three brain cells working together really hard to come out with that statement after watching a film about dolls.

“An alienating, dangerous and perverse film,” a fourth Letterboxd user wrote alongside their one-star rating.



Something tells me this fourth person sadly related with the Ken’s agenda a little too much. I have so many questions I want to ask them.



Do you feel marginalised as a man? Do you have a soft spot for Matchbox 20’s anthem “Push”? Do you have a weird anthropomorphic relationship with horses?

Unlike my snide little comments, @TechnicallyRon decided to take the high road, elegantly taking the piss at these reviews.



Let’s have a closer look at his handiwork, shall we?

Aren’t they beautiful?



I’ve got to be honest, these lines would work on me. I’d see a film with the tagline, “They won’t be happy until we are all gay,” in a fkn heartbeat.