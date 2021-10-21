It’s photoshoot day! It’s photoshoot day! It’s photoshoot day! Yep, it’s everyone’s favourite chaos day: The Bachelorette photoshoot.

Ignore for a mere second that the whole thing is run by news corp, and relish in the awkwardness of putting grown-men in tiny little shorts and devil horns. However, let’s not forget our Bachelorette photoshoot forefathers: Timm the lobster and Warwick the chicken.

i don’t care, i WILL tweet about Timm the lobster every time theres a photoshoot group date. #BacheloretteAU https://t.co/S77DcSMgAJ — alysha (@intosneedy) October 21, 2021

no bachie photo shoot will ever beat this moment #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/og2tTqPR1a — Breanna ᴸᴾ (@familiarlove) October 21, 2021

Also turns out the house where the photoshoot date was filmed, is the same location as Pavlova’s clues for The Masked Singer. The crossover episode we didn’t know we needed, but the crossover we deserve.

Fun Fact: All of PAVLOVA's Clues from The Masked Singer were shot in this house. #bacheloretteau — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) October 21, 2021

Of course, Konrad (love seat guy) and Jess (love seat stealer) get put on the same date, and you can just tell The Bachelorette editors are going milk that ‘plot line’ dry.

On the bright side, Konrad has HOT … nails. Yeah, you thought I was going to say something else but I didn’t. Anyway, I’m going to show this pic to my nail tech next week, now that Melb is coming out of locky d.

Taking a moment to appreciate Konrad’s nail art. 10/10. Get yourself a man who looks after his hands. #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/2tS4FWX8db — ELISE FERR.RI (@elise_fastcar) October 21, 2021

The date was also extremely memeable, and Konrad seems to be The Bachelorette’s only form of comic relief thus far (and Beau too).

you love to see it lads #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/hWeOzAVtl5 — let's find brooke a wife (@bachiewatch) October 21, 2021

A house full of gay women and Konrad did the wood work AND proposed on the first date? #BacheloretteAU — Matilda Boseley (@MatildaBoseley) October 21, 2021

Finally, Brooke and Holly have a beautifully intimate moment, cuddling with low-budget ‘fireworks’ going off in the background. Why are women soooo cute???

brooke getting another romantic moment with one of the girls we just keep winning #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/1Nmh7Ca6NM — ؘ (@mirr0red_heart) October 21, 2021

They put Brooke into a suit… they way they serve the queers a meal… dessert… canarpes… we are full #BacheloretteAU — Patrick Lenton (@PatrickLenton) October 21, 2021

Later at the Bachelorette dinner party there’s drama between Persian prince Darvid and Emily because he rudely wanted time with Brooke. I mean, how dare he want time with someone who he’s gone on national television to literally spend time with?????

it's just so refreshing to see petty drama between boys and girls on this show #bacheloretteau — Rose Callaghan (Friendship Rose podcast!!) (@operation_rosie) October 21, 2021

We may not have had a lobster or a chicken like Angie’s season. But at least we got Matt in a pumpkin costume.

Pumpkin guy is joining a long line of fellow costume short straws including Warran the Chicken, and Tim the Lobster. Sadly, he was not that memorable. #BacheloretteAU — Emily Tammes (@EmilyTammes) October 21, 2021

