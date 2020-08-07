So we’ve just given you the tea about how much the Bachelor In Paradise stars reportedly get paid, now let’s dive into the next spot of tea that we’ve been waiting to be spilled: the sex sitch.

The contestants seemed very, well, I dunno how else to put this but HORNY this season, so one would assume that a whole lot of boning was going on in the Bulas, right?

According to spicy podcast So Dramatic!, that is correct. Yes. There was lots of fucking.

“I’m told that everyone was rooting like rabbits in Paradise,” host Megan Pustetto claimed, adding that “no one was using protection and sex was rampant.”

Yiiiiiiiikes.

She went on to reveal that there was lot’s of shower sex going on ‘cos this is the only place without cameras. Sneaky.

Brittany Hockley in the tub with Timm Hanly. (Credit: Ten)

In a previous episode of the podcast, Abbie Chatfield appeared as a guest where she revealed the ~sex~ rules, as stipulated by producers.

According to Abbie, if the producers notice two contestants getting close to banging, they have to interrupt and ask them to consent before they go ahead with it.

How the heck does that work? Well, Abbie explained that she would literally have to record a video message saying, “I give consent to having sex with Ciarran Stott.”

She revealed that this actually happened to her while she was getting close with Ciarran and at that point, she decided against it (which is probs for the best, looking back).

Bachelor In Paradise continues this Sunday at 7:30pm on Ten.