Ever wondered how much the Bachelor In Paradise cast get paid to humiliate themselves on national television? Look, same. But there’s been so much drama going down this season, I haven’t even thought to look into it.

Lucky for us curious lil devils, spice-filled podcast So Dramatic! did some digging and got the answers for us.

“I believe Paradise contestants are paid $500 a day,” host Megan Pustetto claimed.

“Some contestants were able to bargain and get $1,000 a day… and then people like Keira [Maguire] can demand more.”

She went on to reveal just how much the queen of the molls was demanding and fuck me sideways.

“I heard Keira’s fee was close to $50,000, but honestly that’s just a rumour and not confirmed because contract negotiations are very confidential,” she claimed.

The host also alleged that garbage fire former couple Richie Strahan and Alex Nation were paid $4,000 a day for their appearance on the Bachie spinoff show last year.

Alex and Richie on last year’s BIP. (Credit: Ten)

“One contestant offered to do the show for free,” Megan added about the current season, keeping said individual’s name under wraps and I would pay GOOD money to find out just who that is.

Bachelor In Paradise continues this Sunday at 7:30 on Ten.