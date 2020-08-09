Our beloved Bachelor In Paradise has come to an end tonight, with some couples finding their happily ever after, and others yeeting themselves out before the commitment ceremony. So the real question is: which couples have survived the real world (and the pandemic) and who has called it quits already?

You can read our full recap of the finale here for all of the tea you may have missed out on, but if you’re just dying to know who’s still together and who’s about to subtweet each other tomorrow, you’ve come to the right place.

Kiki Morris & Ciarran Stott:

Kiki and Ciarran yeeted themselves out of the show before the commitment ceremony, but stayed together. Unfortunately, after a few weeks in the real world, they called it quits.

Keeks has already removed all traces of Ciarran from her ‘gram and the episode isn’t even over yet. Yikes.

Conclusion: They’ve 100% called it quits, but neither have commented publicly yet.

Renee Barrett & Matt Whyatt:

The happy couple found love in Paradise and committed to each other in a loved-up ceremony on the show. They said “I love you”, we all cried, but are they still together now?

The pair took to social media following the episode to confirm that they’ve split and that Matt now has a new partner. We can safely assume it’s Love Island star Kim Harnett because they’ve been linked together recently, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Conclusion: They’ve split, but they’re still commenting on each other’s photos so here’s hoping it’s at least amicable.

Alisha Aitken-Radburn & Glenn Smith:

Our angels, the only couple that we truly believed in: Alisha and Glenn. Despite not knowing his name for the first few episodes, we grew to love Glenn, and now I am rooting harder for them than anyone else. But were they able to handle the post-Paradise pressure?

Following the episode, they’ve moved in together in Western Australia and have been going strong for the last nine months. We simply love to see it.

Conclusion: They’re happy, living together and will probably have a perfect fairytale wedding in the not-too-distant future.

Mary Viturino & Conor Canning:

Mary and Conor are another truly solid-looking couple to come out of Paradise, so we were all pretty eager to see if they made it work in the outside world. Thankfully, Instagram account @BachieFunny has all-but confirmed they’re still together and living in Tasmania together earlier this week.

“You guys solved the case. Still together and living in Tassie with Mary’s daughter it seems,” @BachieFunny wrote.

Conclusion: They’re living together in Tasmania with Mary’s daughter and seem super duper in love.

So there you have it, some couples made it, others split amicably, and then you’ve got whatever tea we’re about to be sipping regarding Kiki and Ciarran’s relationship.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see who’s in it for the long haul now, but I simply cannot stress this enough, I am rooting for them.