Bless the folks at Channel Ten for putting us out of our misery and unveiling the official release date of the hotly anticipated new season of Bachelor In Paradise.

In a cheeky announcement vid, the show’s host Osher Gunsberg revealed the show will be dropping on July 15.

You wanna know when #BachelorInParadiseAU is coming back? ARE YOU SURE? Fine, we'll let @oshergunsberg dish the deets. See you real soon! pic.twitter.com/KNEjzTCbLY — Bachelor In Paradise Australia (@BachParadiseAU) June 25, 2020

So far we know that your fantasy boyfriends Ciarran Stott and Timm Hanly will be joining, along with Gemini qween Abbie Chatfield from Matt Agnew’s season, Brittany Hockley from Nick Cummin’s season, and Jamie Doran from Angie Kent’s season.

Head here for an extended list.

Keen! Keen! Keen!