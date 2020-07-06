Here it is, mates. Channel Ten has unveiled the list of folks who visited the spicy tropical paradise to bring us an epic new season of Bachelor In Paradise.
The full list includes:
Helena (Matt Agnew’s season)
Jamie (Angie Kent’s season)
Cassandra (Matt Agnew’s season)
Timm (Angie Kent’s season)
Brittany (Honey Badger’s season)
Mary (Matt Agnew’s season)
Jake (Georgia Love’s season)
Niranga (Angie Kent’s season)
Ciarran (Angie Kent’s season)
Abbie (Matt Agnew’s season)
Janey (Richie Strahan’s season)
Glenn (Angie Kent’s season)
Oh, and let’s not forget Bachie queen Keira Maguire is returning to fuck shit up once again.
Game on, molls.
Bachelor In Paradise kicks off at 7.30pm on Wednesday July 15 on 10.