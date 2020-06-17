Thanks for signing up!

Sit yourselves down, fellow reality TV watchers – the kettle’s been bubbling and we have some more Bachelor in Paradise tea to discuss.

Some more of your fav past contestants have just been added to the Bachie roster, who’ll be joining Ciarran Stott, Timm Hanly, Abbie Chatfield,Brittany Hockley and Jamie Doran in a bid to get their fucc on find love.

Feast your hearts and your souls on the latest cast additions:

Mary Viturino (Matt Agnew’s season)

Helena Sauzier (Matt Agnew’s season)

Brittney Weldon (Nick Cummins’ season)

Cassandra Mamone (Matt Agnew’s season)

Genuine question – is it mandatory to have the hand on your hip? What about a cute over shoulder? Peace sign? A hand stand? I will be thinking about this all night.

Some of these new arrivals won’t be a surprise to Bachie super-fans who peeped all that cast tea that was circulating the web at the end of last year. For the TL;DR version version, Daily Mail released the following list of rumoured contestants:

Ciarran Stott (Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette)

(Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette) Jamie Doran (Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette)

(Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette) Niranga Amarasinghe (Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette)

(Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette) Abbie Chatfield (Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor)

(Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor) Helena Sauzier (Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor)

(Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor) Renee Barrett (Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor)

(Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor) Sogand Mohtat (Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor)

(Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor) Jessica Brody (Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor)

(Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor) Julia Hyde (Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor)

(Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor) Brittney Weldon (Nick Cummins’ season of The Bachelor)

(Nick Cummins’ season of The Bachelor) Keira Maguire (Richie Strahan’s season of The Bachelor)

(Richie Strahan’s season of The Bachelor) Kiki Morris (Richie Strahan’s season of The Bachelor)

Give or take a few names, the ’19 list seems to be pretty on the money thus far.

There’s no official premiere date as of yet, but 10 has promised that it’s “very soon”. How ominous and horny. Love that.