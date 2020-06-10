The latest Bachelor In Paradise trailer is doing the ’rounds and eagle-eyed punters are examining every square inch of the vid to try and detect clues about the new season

Check out the clip below, then report back:

At one point in the trailer, you’ll notice a ring is placed on a finger, somewhat insinuating that there’ll be a ~proposal~ during the season.

Reality TV lovers have a hot theory about that – they reckon the ring isn’t actually placed on the engagement ring finger so it’s most likely a commitment ring, a clever ruse that has been played on us many times before in Bachie history.

The only question now is, who’s getting committed?

So far we know that your fantasy boyfriends Ciarran Stott and Timm Hanly will be joining, along with Gemini qween Abbie Chatfield from Matt Agnew’s season, Brittany Hockley from Nick Cummin’s season, and Jamie Doran from Angie Kent’s season.

Get keen, mates.