Rumours of Bachelor / Bachelorette couples breaking up will always come in thick and fast, pretty much for the entirety of their relationships. It’s gotta suck when everyone’s basically stalking you on Instagram at all times – like how some beady-eyed fans noticed Angie Kent and her boyfriend Carlin Sterritt recently unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The rumours started flying when fan account Bachie Funny posted this:

Swiftly, Angie and Carlin seemed to follow each other back again – then, according to news.com.au, Angie commented saying it was a “system glitch”. Which is exactly what we all say when we unfollow someone and then they notice and text us, right?

She apparently continued, saying:

“Leave it. If you don’t know, you don’t know. Everyone got their happy ending when the show was on. Now it’s no one’s business. It’s my real life. So best people stay out of it unless they know for real what someone is going through.”

Which is like… fair enough tbh. They’re not TV characters, they’re human beings who did the big romantic fairytale on TV and now it’s just normal life. Maybe Angie and Carlin just had a tiff and did the super immature unfollow in a rage. We’ve all been there! Maybe they legit have broken up and just wanna lick their wounds for a bit before telling the entire world. Or maybe it was a system glitch, who the fuck knows.

Buuuuuuut also, while none of us are owed a statement, you’ve also just gotta expect some gossip when you’re a celebrity, right? People following you for relationship updates is the bread and butter that’s getting you cash for posts like this, bb’s:

JUST SAYING.

If you’re after some proper juicy TV-produced goss, the new season of Bachelor In Paradise starts soon, so there’s… that?