If, like me, you have alerts on for all the Bachie social media pages (The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise), you’ll no doubt be aware that a new BIP teaser dropped last night.

Well, not so much new, it’s the same one that was released back in March, but with two key differences.

It’s got Kylie Minogue playing in the background (HUGE and IMPORTANT difference, in my opinion. And no, I’m not being sarcastic. She’s a fkn icon and a fabulous choice for any ad). The caption reveals that the hotly anticipated new season is coming “VERY soon.”

Ya hear that folks?

COMING.

VERY.

SOON.

Bachelor In Paradise… Coming VERY Soon You ever get the feeling something's missing from your weeknights?Bachelor in Paradise is coming VERY soon to 10 (and we mean it this time!) ???? Posted by Bachelor In Paradise Australia on Monday, 1 June 2020

While we’re not exactly sure when ~soon~ is, Network Ten’s PR has confirmed that it will drop in winter, which could be any bloody week as of now considering winter has just kicked off.

So far we know that your fantasy boyfriends Ciarran Stott and Timm Hanly will be joining, along with Gemini qween Abbie Chatfield from Matt Agnew’s season, Brittany Hockley from Nick Cummin’s season, and Jamie Doran from Angie Kent’s season.

Get keen, mates.