Rebel Wilson has joked that she would be keen to front an upcoming season of The Bachelorette if the price was right, and the price is certainly a lot, but now the idea’s out there, I think we all need to pull together and make this happen.

In an interview with news.com.au, Wilson said that her mind has been on dating and relationships recently. “I’ve turned into such a romantic,” she said. “I’m not ashamed to admit that I watch and love shows like The Bachelor and Bachelorette.”

When asked if she’d consider appearing on the show herself, she said:

“My price is $20 million so I don’t think (Channel 10) can afford it … I’m not going to expose myself publicly in that way for a low price. But I think it’d be interesting to represent a more real-looking woman as the Bachelorette. I think that’d be a really positive message and I think people would find it more interesting.”

Sophie Monk was and remains the best thing to ever happen to our local Bachie franchise, so the show could definitely do with a dose of Rebel Wilson to keep things interesting.

It remains to be seen whether Channel 10 has that kind of money to throw around, or whether there’s any wiggle room on the price, but I guess we’ll see.