Austin Butler Has Clarified Comments He Previously Made About Ex Vanessa Hudgens In An Interview

Austin Butler, who has finally banished the voice of Elvis back to the netherworld, has clarified comments he made about his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens in a recent interview.

ICYMI: During his appearance at the Hollywood Reporter Actors Roundtable, the actor simply referred to Hudgens as his “ex” rather than using her name, which had fans raising eyebrows.

“The month before I heard that Baz [Luhrmann] was making the movie, I was going to look at Christmas lights with a friend, and there was an Elvis Christmas song on the radio and I was singing along, and my friend looked over at me and goes, ‘You’ve got to play Elvis.’ I said, ‘Oh, that’s such a long shot,’” he recounted.

“A couple of weeks later, I was playing the piano,” he continued at the time. “I never really sang for any of my friends or anything. That same friend was there and I was playing the piano. She said, ‘I’m serious. You gotta figure out how you can get the rights to a script.’ Then my agent called and said, ‘So Baz Luhrmann is making an Elvis film.’”

Fans quickly realised that this was in reference to Vanessa Hudgens, who previously shared that she manifested the role for Butler while they were together.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler back in 2019. (Credit: Getty)

“Last December, we were driving along and we were listening to Christmas music, and then an Elvis Presley Christmas song came on,” Hudgens said on a 2019 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“He had just dyed his hair dark. He’s a natural blond, and I was looking at him and he was singing along and I was like, ‘Babe, you need to play Elvis.’

“Then in January, he was sitting at the piano,” she added. “And he’s playing and he’s singing and I’m like, ‘I don’t know how, but you need to figure out how you can play Elvis. Like, I don’t know how we get rights or what we do, but you need to play him.’”

In a new Esquire interview, the Dune: Part Two star explained why he referred to Hudgens as a friend, despite having dated her for nine years.

“Oh, yeah, I learned a lesson with that one. I felt that I was respecting her privacy in a way and not wanting to bring up a ton of things that would cause her to have to talk,” said Butler.

“I have so much love and care for her. It was in no way trying to erase anything,” he added.

Butler said because “I value my own privacy so much, I didn’t want to give up anybody else’s privacy.”

I actually get it — Austin Butler doesn’t seem like one for gossip so he was just being respectful by not including Vanessa’s name and the pair probably are friends now.

Or are they…?