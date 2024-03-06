John Mulaney’s Ex, Anna Marie Tendler, Is Penning A Tell-All Memoir About ‘Heartbreak & Rage’

Anna Marie Tendler, talented artist and ex-wife of comedian John Mulaney (I still feel a keen sting of betrayal of every time I think about him) is releasing a memoir which will detail the family drama and heartbreak she has experienced at the hands of men. Will we finally get her side of the story regarding their divorce? I sure hope so.

Tendler announced the book, titled Men Have Called Her Crazy, to much fanfare on Instagram.

“I have been writing this book for two years,” she wrote online.

“More accurately though I have been writing it for close to four decades.

“I have never been more proud of any work. It is a story about mental health; about being a woman; about family. And finally, about the endless source of my heartbreak and rage—men.”

The announcement has been met with a frenzy, as young women speculate if this will be about the shocking breakdown of her marriage with John Mulaney — which, by the way, ended in 2021. So, just before she began writing this book.

“Babe wake up, new Bible just dropped,” one commenter wrote.

“Is this how people felt when the New Testament dropped?” wrote another.

“Between this and Tortured Poets Department?? Men shaking in their boots in 2024,” mused another.

ICYMI, Tendler and Mulaney were once a power couple that many adored, with a significant part of Mulaney’s comedy based on his unending love for his wife.

So, imagine the public’s shocked when it was revealed in 2021 that after six years together, Mulaney asked Tendler for a divorce — and Tendler reportedly was blindsided by it.

His decision followed a 60-day stay in rehab for drug and alcohol addiction, and when it became public, Tendler released a statement which said: “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery”.

It was reported later that Tendler was hospitalised after the divorce for a mental health breakdown.

Fans rallied around Tendler, who they felt deeply sorry for — even more so when shortly after the divorce, Mulaney got with Olivia Munn and not long after, the two announced she was pregnant.

During his marriage with Tendler, Mulaney had expressed wanting to be child-free, so the whole thing was quite “shocking” and “surreal” for Tendler.

Fast forward to now, and Tendler is publishing a book, while Mulaney is doing shows with transphobes. So, maybe it all worked out okay for her in the end?

Men Have Called Her Crazy will release on August 13. Which, I’m delighted to say, is two weeks before Mulaney’s birthday. A gift for you, king.