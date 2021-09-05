In case you thought 2021 couldn’t get any fucking wilder, it seems *that* viral John Mulaney/Olivia Munn baby conspiracy might actually be true???? God I fkn hate it here.

In news that has sent John Mulaney fans into a frenzy, The New York Post has revealed exclusive pictures of his alleged girlfriend Olivia Munn in baggy clothes, and either we are crazy, or that looks like a baby bump??? Which is just, the absolute last thing we expected to happen in this cursed year of 2021.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Olivia Munn steps out in baggy sweats sans boyfriend John Mulaney https://t.co/EsjJsqwaqe pic.twitter.com/gwuZcw12Hu — New York Post (@nypost) September 3, 2021

Obviously it’s important to note that the pregnancy is unconfirmed, but of course everyone on Twitter is losing their goddamn minds anyway. Not just because of the shock, but also because of the hurt people feel on behalf of John Mulaney’s ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler.

If my husband john mulaney left me after seven years of marriage to go get olivia munn pregnant i would become greatest auteur filmmaker of all time — audrey horne ❤️???? (@credenzaclear) September 4, 2021

If Olivia Munn is pregnant with John Mulaney’s child we have to call it on 2021 like we can’t take any more news of any kind https://t.co/WRdVhDRhIm — meg (@meganmfulton) September 4, 2021

To give you a quick recap on why this is a big deal, John Mulaney split with his now ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler in May after completing 60 days in rehab for drug and alcohol addiction over December 2020 to February this year. Tendler confirmed the divorce through a pretty heart-breaking statement saying John was the one who decided to end their marriage.

People were obviously devo about the whole thing since a significant part of Mulaney’s comedy is about his adorable relationship with is wife, couple goals, etc. Basically the opposite of the ‘I hate my wife’ boomer humour we are so used to seeing, and so fans were very invested in their relationship.

So, after the divorce was announced, fans were sad, Tendler was sad, and days later, it was reported that John Mulaney had begun dating actress Olivia Munn. A ~source~ (grain of salt, etc) said the couple was “taking it slow”… though that’s obviously come into question given the pregnancy rumour.

After that (we are literally still in May, timeline wise) it was reported that Tendler had also checked into a rehab facility when Mulaney had at the end of last year, amidst rumours that he had allegedly cheated on her.

Anyway, after all that awful drama, two New York City comedians went viral on TikTok for saying they’d heard rumours on the grapevine that Olivia Munn was pregnant with John Mulaney’s baby. Mind you, this is still in May. A wild fucking month for Mulaney fans, I tell ya.

me rewatching john mulaney's netflix specials and hearing him talk about how much he loves his (now ex) wife: pic.twitter.com/qgZ3fWKBpI — ???? drugstore lucy liu ???? (@faeriegloss) August 28, 2021

Reading John Mulaney getting Olivia Munn pregnant while still married to Anna pic.twitter.com/4Vj9cVgrDv — Marie Andersen (@VikingMarie) September 4, 2021

Some fans became obsessed with the rumour and it became a bit of a conspiracy – until now, because judging from The New York Post’s pictures, it looks like Olivia Munn actually could very much be pregnant. And potentially far along the pregnancy, too. Despite only officially dating Mulaney for four months, as far as we know. Which is how long it’s been since his divorce was announced. This timeline is a mess.

did it hurt? when you romanticised john mulaney based on three hours of netflix footage of him because you’re a dumbass and then he turned out to be an actual human being and you got offended? did it hurt? — sara ???? from scratch (@chaoticmulaney) September 4, 2021

Anyway, it is a very rude shock to be reminded that IRL John Mulaney does not align with the romanticised version of him I have in my head. My parasocial relationship? Ruined. Sigh.