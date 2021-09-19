Rumour has it that Anna Marie Tendler, the woman who endured a public divorce and messy ex-drama with John Mulaney, hooked up with the internet’s boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. And if that’s true, then good for her!!!

In case you missed the ghastly affair that is the John Mulaney saga, the comedian went through a public divorce with his then-wife Anna Marie Tendler, and began a relationship with actress Olivia Munn seemingly immediately after.

He and Munn have now announced they’re having a baby, after months of pregnancy conspiracies. Which might not seem weird, except for the fact that Mulaney and Tendler only divorced in May… yikes.

If my husband john mulaney left me after seven years of marriage to go get olivia munn pregnant i would become greatest auteur filmmaker of all time — audrey horne ❤️???? (@credenzaclear) September 4, 2021

The timeline is suspicious to say the least, and it’s left fans feeling sympathetic and protective of Tendler, who seems to have been heartbroken by the split — especially considering Mulaney didn’t want children during their marriage.

Anyway, now that you’re all caught up on the drama, we can get to the more exciting tea: rumour has it that Tendler hooked up with Timothée Chalamet, the very man Mulaney said his wife was obsessed with.

Cult Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi shared a submission from a source that suggested the two hooked up, though of course, take this with a grain of salt since it hasn’t been verified by anyone.

Please @deuxmoiworld for the love of god tell me this is Anna Marie Tendler and Timothee Chalamet pic.twitter.com/DzRWqIGBgX — do you read sutter cane™️ (@westernvvitch) September 16, 2021

“An artist and comedian’s wife who just went through a very public separation and divorce recently hooked up with the man her ex made jokes about her being in love with,” the post reads.

Considering the Mulaney/Tendler/Munn scandal has been at the forefront of celebrity gossip all year, you can argue that it’s obvious this post is about Tendler.

Especially because the pair aren’t as unlikely as they seem – Mulaney has made heaps of jokes about Tendler being in love with Chalamet, including twice in 2018.

“My wife is in love with this Timothée Chalamet son of a b—tch,” Mulaney joked in Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity Netflix special in 2018.

“It’s a joke when she kids me about it, but it’s not a joke.”

He also brought up Chalamet during his opening monologue at the Independent Spirit Awards, saying: “You know who’s, like, in love with Timothée Chalamet? My wife.”

Aaaand, on top of all that, Chalamet has actually acknowledged the jokes online. Meaning, he knows Tendler is into him. So, maybe the rumours aren’t as farfetched as they immediately appear to be?

Honestly, it could go either way, but for Tendler’s sake, I really hope she got in. It’s the best kind of revenge.