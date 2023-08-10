An Airbnb Guest Exposed The Fked Rules For Her Stay & I Would’ve Copped The Cancellation Fee

An Airbnb guest was left gobsmacked when she saw the list of rules the host had left them and it’s giving me flashbacks to living with my parents when I was a teenager.

Becky (@beckypearlatx), from Texas, rocked up to the Airbnb she booked and was stunned to find printed notes listing “rules” just about everywhere telling her what she could and couldn’t do in the home.

She was looking forward to a getaway with her family and a few friends, but instead was left feeling like she couldn’t relax thanks to to the never-ending list of rules scattered throughout the property and yeah, I can imagine it wouldn’t be all that relaxing.

Now I understand people can be particular, especially when it comes to their homes, but if you’re going to go to this sort of extreme maybe not renting out the property to strangers would be the best bet? Just some food for thought.

Becky posted a TikTok showing all the different notes that had been placed around the house. Including in the kitchen, bedroom and lounge rooms with warnings to not use, or even touch certain things.

“Y’all I dont get it,” she wrote in the caption.

“The rules displayed all over the house just killed me.

“It seemed like every room and every surface had a note. It almost felt like it wasn’t a vacation with So. Many. Rules.”

Most of the rules warned against touching or moving antique or fragile items, for risk of breaking them. It begs the question — if you were that concerned about an antique decorative piece wouldn’t you remove it before allowing strangers into your property?

Other bonkers rules included no jumping on beds, and a note advising the renters to use placemats on a table that belonged to the host’s grandmother.

The rules were all written entirely in caps lock, which is peak passive aggression IMHO with warnings that any damage or breakage would be passed on to the renters.

There were even labels on the pot plants telling guests to not touch them.

Whilst some notes were reasonable, such as notifying renters that the microwave was automatic and to not pull on the handle, or asking guests to please not clean marble countertops with abrasives, others made Becky question why the host had chosen to rent out the property in the first place.

“Is there a cap on how many rules can be displayed at Airbnbs?” she asked viewers.

“I feel like the microwave one is the only one that’s okay,” one person responded, and yeah I agree, the microwave is reasonable.

Many other viewers (including me) were left wondering why TF they even chose to rent out the space.

“Why the hell do they have so many personal or sentimental items in a space that is rented out? “ one person asked.

“Why put expensive/antique stuff in a short term rental property if you’re this protective,” another commented.

“I think they are in the wrong business. Maybe they meant to open a museum,” another joked.

TBH if I rocked up to an Airbnb with this many rules, I’d probably just have to see myself out. Copping a cancellation fee would be less stressful than staying in this house.