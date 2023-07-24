An Actress Has Leaked A Shitty Real Estate Agent Text & Fuck Me Dead, No One’s Safe Are They?

Actress Tori Spelling shared a leaked text message showing a real estate agent being a bit of a bonehead and I’ve never related to a celebrity so much in my life.

The 90210 (the OG) and Scary Movie 2 (she played the character who got jiggy with a ghost) star posted the message chain to her Instagram Stories, which she claims is between herself and realtor Robert Vinson.

“The latest bizarre enquiry,” the first message to Spelling read.

Spelling gave the person the opportunity to not dig themselves a hole by replying, “I’m sorry? I’m assuming that wasn’t meant for me.”

But no, even with ample warning, this person kept digging that hole and said:



“It is more for Karen. Tori Spelling has been asking for a one month rental. If you follow her situation on TMZ it is all amusing.”

Spelling is currently divorcing from her husband, Dean McDermott, and has been dealing with mould issues in her family home for months on end.

Earlier this year Spelling posted about looking for a solution like Airbnb or a hotel to avoid the mould as her children were continuously getting sick.

“This is Tori Spelling. Wow!” she wrote back.

“Human empathy and kindness prevails. Kids in crisis is amusing.”

Alongside the Instagram Story, Spelling wrote, “And, this human is a father! I guess I hold out too much hope that people lead by kindness.”

“My five kids are going through Mold [sic] poisoning and we need a home and this is how you treat people? Mocking their situation?”

Spelling went on to name and shame the realtor who has since told Page Six that he believed the enquiry from the actress was a “scam”.

“Celebrity impersonation is rabid in Hollywood,” Vinson told Page Six. “As a real estate broker, I have a fiduciary responsibility to be certain of the identity of the person we are dealing with.”

He told the publication that he also texted Spelling asking if he could confirm it was her.

Bit iffy. He didn’t say “someone pretending to be Tori Spelling” but if he did, then the use of the word “amusing” might make more sense in the context of thinking she was a fake.

Maybe I am just extremely ready to call bullshit after my own rental nightmare.